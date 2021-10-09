Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

TSE WCP opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

