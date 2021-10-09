Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Securities

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

