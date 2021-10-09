Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $101.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

