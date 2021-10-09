Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

