William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

