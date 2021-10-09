William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $70,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.