William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 617,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.