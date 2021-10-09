William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,471,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 447,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,478,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.