William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

