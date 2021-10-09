William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.