Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.78. 2,843,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,274. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

