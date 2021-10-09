Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.18. 22,186,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,337,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

