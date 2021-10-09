Wills Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.38. 7,330,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.