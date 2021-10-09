Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.27. 4,116,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

