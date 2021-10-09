WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $833.23 million, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.