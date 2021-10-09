Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $420.92 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $420.92 or 0.00768008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $903.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,863,457 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.