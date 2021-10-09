Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.35. 13,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 735,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

