Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,433. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $161.03.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

