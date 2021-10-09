XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

