XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.