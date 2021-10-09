XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
