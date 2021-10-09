Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,151 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

