Xponance Inc. Invests $205,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 895.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 121.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

