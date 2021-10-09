Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

NYSE:RRC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.