Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,401 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

