XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,103,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 714,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 711,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

BNL stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.79. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

