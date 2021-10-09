XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

