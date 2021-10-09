XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $152,000 Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

