XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

