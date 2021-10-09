XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,957 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

