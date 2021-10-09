Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.3 days.

YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

