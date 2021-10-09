Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.3 days.
YFGSF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
