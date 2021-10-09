Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $280.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

