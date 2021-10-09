Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 116.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

