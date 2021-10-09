YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,056,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,513. YETI has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

