YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.21.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.
In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,513. YETI has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
