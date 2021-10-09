YFValue Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

