Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 598,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Youdao by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

