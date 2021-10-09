Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Z stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98.
About Z
