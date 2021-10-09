Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Z stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

