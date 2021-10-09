Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.54 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

