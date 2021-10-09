Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.54 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
