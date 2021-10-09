Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

