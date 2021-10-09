Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.93. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

