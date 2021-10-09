Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,538. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

