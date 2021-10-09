Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avangrid also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 666,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

