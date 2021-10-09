Zacks: Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CMAX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 897,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,718,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,828,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

