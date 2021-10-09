Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $96.96. 54,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,868. ICF International has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

