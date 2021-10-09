Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVOX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 126,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,008. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

