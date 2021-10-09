Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. 3,482,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,575. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

