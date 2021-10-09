Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. 985,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

