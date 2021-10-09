Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

