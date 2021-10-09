Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report sales of $873.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.71 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,703. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

