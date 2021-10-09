Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe posted earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,324,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.86. 2,051,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.19. The company has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

