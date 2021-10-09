Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.70. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.